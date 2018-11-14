Penguins star Crosby skips practice with upper-body injury
Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby lines up for a faceoff as Vancouver Canucks' Brandon Sutter is reflected in his visor during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday October 27, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, November 14, 2018 2:43PM EST
Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has skipped practice while being evaluated Wednesday for an upper-body injury.
Coach Mike Sullivan declined to get into specifics about Crosby's injury. Crosby did not miss a shift and played more than 21 minutes during Pittsburgh's 4-2 loss to New Jersey on Tuesday night.
The 31-year-old Crosby is off to an uneven start for the Penguins, with eight goals and 11 assists in 16 games.
Pittsburgh has dropped five of six games overall and is 7-6-3 nearly a quarter of the way into the season. The Penguins host Tampa Bay on Thursday night.
Pittsburgh shook up its lineup on Wednesday, trading forward Carl Hagelin to Los Angeles for Tanner Pearson.