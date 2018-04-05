Philadelphia cheers NCAA champs Villanova with parade
Fans cheer as they take a picture at Dilworth Plaza before Villanova's NCAA men's basketball tournament victory parade, Thursday, April 5, 2018, in Philadelphia. (Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, April 5, 2018 12:03PM EDT
PHILADELPHIA -- Thousands of fans are lined up in Philadelphia to celebrate another sports championship with a parade, this time for Villanova University's Wildcats.
The winners of the men's college basketball tournament are riding atop double-decker buses along a downtown thoroughfare, ending at City Hall for a rally. They threw T-shirts into the cheering sea of blue and white, confetti fluttering in the air.
Villanova's suburban campus is closed and all classes are cancelled so fans at the Roman Catholic university can take part.
The Wildcats' romp through the NCAA Tournament ended Monday with a 79-62 victory over Michigan.
It's their second national title in three seasons.
It's been an unusually busy parade season for Philadelphia sports fans. The Eagles thrilled fans with a parade in February to fete their first-ever Super Bowl victory.