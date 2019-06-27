Raptors centre Marc Gasol extends deal for one year by taking player option
Toronto Raptors Marc Gasol controls the ball as Brooklyn Nets guard Shabazz Napier (13) defends during second half NBA basketball action in Toronto on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, June 27, 2019 5:23AM EDT
Toronto Raptors centre Marc Gasol has accepted a one-year player option on his contract for the 2019-20 NBA season.
The value is approximately $25.6 million, marking the final year of a five-year contract Gasol signed with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2015.
Had the 34-year-old native of Spain not accepted prior to Thursday's deadline, he would have become a free agent on Sunday.
Raptors star Kawhi Leonard also has a one-year player option on his deal with a deadline for a decision on Saturday, but he is expected to turn it down and become a marquee free agent on Sunday after leading Toronto to its first NBA title this year.
Guard Danny Green is the other Raptors regular slated to become a free agent.
The Raptors acquired Gasol in a deal with the Grizzlies in February.