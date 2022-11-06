Raptors forward Pascal Siakam will be sidelined with strained adductor muscle
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) drives against Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Dallas. A groin injury will likely sideline Siakam for a few games. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Brandon Wade
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, November 6, 2022 2:47PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, November 6, 2022 2:47PM EST
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam is expected to miss at least two weeks with a strained right adductor muscle, the team said Sunday.
Siakam suffered the injury when he slipped during the third quarter of Toronto's 111-110 loss in Dallas on Friday night.
The 28-year-old, who had 18 points in 32 minutes against the Mavericks, had to be helped off the court and didn't return.
Siakam was enjoying a strong start to the season. He's averaging team highs of 24.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 7.7 assists in nine games.
He has six double-doubles, including two triple-doubles.
The announcement came hours before Toronto hosted former Raptor DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls.