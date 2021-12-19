Raptors game against visiting Orlando postponed
Toronto Raptors players head to the locker room after NBA basketball action against the Golden State Warriors in Toronto on Saturday, December 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, December 19, 2021 1:35PM EST
TORONTO - The Toronto Raptors' game against the visiting Orlando Magic on Monday has been postponed, the NBA has announced.
The postponement is due to Magic players and staff members who are in the league's NBA COVID-19 protocols.
