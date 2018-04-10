Raptors guard Lorenzo Brown named G League most valuable player
Toronto Raptors guard Lorenzo Brown (4) passes as Detroit Pistons guard Langston Galloway (9) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, April 9, 2018, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, April 10, 2018 1:42PM EDT
NEW YORK - Toronto Raptors guard Lorenzo Brown has been named the G League's most valuable player for the 2017-18 season.
The NBA's development league made the announcement Tuesday.
Brown, who signed a two-way contract with the Raptors in June, averaged 18.8 points, 8.9 assists and 1.8 steals over 32 games to help Raptors 905, Toronto's G League affiliate, reach their second straight championship final.
He has appeared in 14 games with the Raptors at the NBA level, averaging 2.3 points and 0.9 assists. Brown had a season-best performance with the Raptors at Detroit on Monday, scoring 11 points and adding five rebounds in a 108-98 victory over the Pistons.
Defending champion Raptors 905 hosted the Austin Spurs in Game 2 of the G League final Tuesday in Mississauga, Ont. Raptors 905 lost Game 1 of the best-of-three series 105-93 at Austin, Texas. Brown had 20 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in the loss.