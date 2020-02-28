Raptors' VanVleet, Ibaka out for game against Hornets, Powell ready to return
Toronto Raptors centre Serge Ibaka (9) shoots over Indiana Pacers centre Myles Turner (33) during first half NBA basketball action in Toronto on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, February 28, 2020 7:22PM EST
TORONTO - The Toronto Raptors ruled out guard Fred VanVleet and centre Serge Ibaka for their game Friday night against visiting Charlotte.
The Raptors had said Ibaka was questionable with a sore right knee prior to ruling him out. VanVleet is out with a sore left shoulder after he banged it on a screen in Toronto's loss to Milwaukee on Tuesday.
Toronto has been hard hit by injuries this season, with Ibaka, VanVleet, all-star forward Pascal Siakam, guard/forward Norman Powell, centre Marc Gasol and all-star point guard Kyle Lowry all missing a significant amount of time at some point.
There was some good news for the injury-plagued Raptors, who said Powell will return after missing nine games with a broken finger on his non-shooting hand. Powell will start in place of VanVleet. The Raptors will also have Patrick McCaw back after missing three games with an illness.
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson will start at centre for the Raptors, who are also missing Marc Gasol to a hamstring injury.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2020.