Raptors will be without injured guard Kyle Lowry for Thunder rematch
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) and New York Knicks guard Emmanuel Mudiay (1) vie for control of a loose ball during first half NBA basketball action in Toronto, Monday, March 18, 2019. Kyle Lowry was ruled out of the Toronto Raptors' game Wednesday at Oklahoma City because of a sprained right ankle. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 21, 2019 3:10PM EDT
TORONTO -- The Toronto Raptors say all-star guard Kyle Lowry will miss a second straight game with a sprained right ankle when the Oklahoma City Thunder visit Scotiabank Arena on Friday night.
The team made the announcement Thursday on Twitter.
Lowry was injured in Toronto's 128-92 win over the Knicks on Monday night when New York rookie centre Mitchell Robinson fell on his ankle. Lowry, who had just returned after missing two games with a left ankle injury, had to be helped to the locker room.
He then missed Toronto's 132-114 overtime victory at Oklahoma City on Wednesday.
The 32-year-old Lowry will miss his 15th game this season due to back, hip and ankle injuries. He is averaging 14.8 points and 9.0 assists per game this season.