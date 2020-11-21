

The Canadian Press





Free agent centre Serge Ibaka has reportedly signed a deal with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Ibaka signed a two-year contract worth $19 million with a player option in the second season, according to reports from The Athletic and ESPN.

The 31-year-old was traded to the Raptors back in February 2017 from the Orlando Magic in exchange for Terrence Ross and a first-round draft choice.

Later that year, he signed a three-year contract worth US$65-million and would eventually play a crucial role in the Raptors' championship run in 2019.

Ibaka averaged 15.4 points per game and 8.2 rebounds a game with Toronto last season.

Earlier Saturday, Toronto agreed to terms with guard Fred VanVleet to a four-year, US$85-million deal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2020.