Steph Curry lands second $200M contract of career with Warriors
In this April 15, 2021, file photo, Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry (30) goes to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen (31) and Isaac Okoro during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer, File)
Janie Mccauley, The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, August 3, 2021 8:41PM EDT
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Stephen Curry has landed the second $200 million-plus contract of his career, reaching agreement on a $215 million, four-year extension with the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday that takes him through the 2025-26 season.
Curry's agent, Jeff Austin of Octagon, confirmed the new deal for the star point guard, who would have been entering the final season of his previous contract. Curry will earn $48 million for the 2022-23 season, then $51.9 million in `23-'24, $55.7 million in '24-'25 and $59.6 million in the final year of the deal.
For this extension - first reported by ESPN - it was only a matter of when it would get done after the 33-year-old Curry produced one of his best seasons.
Curry averaged 32.0 points, 5.8 assists and 5.5 rebounds and shot 42.1% on 3-pointers for the Warriors, who lost in the play-in tournament to Memphis. The two-time MVP shined despite Splash Brother Klay Thompson's absence for a second straight season.
In July 2017, Curry received a $201 million, five-year deal that initially was the richest ever, until James Harden topped it with a $228 million extension from the Rockets.