

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Summer McIntosh posted the world's fastest 200-metre freestyle time of the year Wednesday at the Canadian Swimming Open.

McIntosh, one of Canada's biggest medal hopes for this summer's Paris Olympics, swam to first place in one minute 54.21 seconds at the Pan Am Sports Centre.

The 17-year-old from Toronto set a personal best of 1:53.65 in the 200 free at last year's world championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

Mary-Sophie Harvey of Trois-Rivieres, Que., was second in 1:56.76 and Julie Brousseau of Ottawa placed third in 1:58.40.

Seven-time Olympic medallist Penny Oleksiak of Toronto finished sixth with a time of 1:59.75 in her return to competitive swimming.

The Canadian Swimming Open continues through Saturday. The Canadian Olympic and Paralympic trials are set for May 13-19 in Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2024.