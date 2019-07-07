Thornton, Gurriel help Jays to win third of series against Baltimore 6-1
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Trent Thornton throws against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning of their American League MLB baseball game in Toronto, Sunday, July 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill
Tim Wharnsby, The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, July 7, 2019 4:33PM EDT
TORONTO -- Rookie Trent Thornton pitched six scoreless innings, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit his team-leading 16th home run and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-1 on Sunday to avoid a three-game series sweep.
Thornton, 25, allowed just three hits and struck out five over an 89-pitch outing, bouncing back from the worst start of his young career last Tuesday when he gave up seven runs on 11 hits in 2 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox.
Teoscar Hernandez drove in a pair of runs for the Blue Jays (34-57), who snapped a three-game slide, and Danny Jansen and Rowdy Tellez added an RBI apiece.
Chance Sisco supplied the lone run for Baltimore (27-62), on a solo homer in the seventh inning off reliever David Phelps.
Asher Wojciechowski, a 2010 Toronto draft pick, shouldered the loss for the Orioles. He allowed three runs and four hits with three walks and six strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings.
The game was the last for both teams before the all-star break.
Thornton retired the Orioles in order in the first inning and then was spotted a 2-0 lead after Gurriel smashed a two-run homer into the second deck in left field. Toronto shortstop Freddy Galvis was aboard after he had drawn a one-out walk.
The Blue Jays increased their lead to 3-0 in the fourth inning and enjoyed a comfortable 6-0 margin after six innings.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. led off the fourth with a double to right centre and scored on Jansen's double to left centre.
A single from Guerrero, a walk to Justin Smoak and a sacrifice fly from Jansen put runners on first and third with one out in the sixth inning. Tellez pushed Guerrero home with a double and Hernandez knocked in Smoak and Tellez with a single to left field.
Toronto's 34-57 mark for a .374 win percentage is the third lowest at the all-star break in franchise history after going 16-42 (.276) in 1981 and 29-64 (.312) in 1979.
The Blue Jays resume action after the all-star break with a three-game series against New York at Yankee Stadium, the start of a 10-game road trip that also takes them to Boston and Detroit.
Notes: Blue Jays reliever Ken Giles was named to the American League all-star team on Sunday as a replacement for the injured Marcus Stroman (left pectoral cramp) â€¦ Giles is seventh in the AL with 13 saves in 14 opportunities â€¦ Stroman was named to his first all-star game last Sunday â€¦ Toronto recalled pitcher Justin Shafer from the triple-A Buffalo Bisons and optioned outfielder Jonathan Davis to the Bisons on Sunday.