Toronto Arrows can't hold on to late lead, fall 35-30 to Seattle Seawolves
Canada's Phil Mack, right, avoids a tackle from Mike Te'o of USA during the 2019 Rugby World Cup Qualifier in Hamilton, Ont., on June 24, 2017. Canada captain Phil Mack's welcome will likely be warm and short Sunday when the Toronto Arrows visit his Seattle Seawolves in Major League Rugby play. Introductions won't be needed. Thirteen of the Arrows' starting 15 are Canadian and nine members of the matchday 23 are Canadian internationals. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Michael P. Hall
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, February 18, 2019 8:34AM EST
SEATTLE - Canadian international Brock Staller completed the comeback with a pair of late penalty kicks as the Seattle Seawolves beat the Toronto Arrows 35-30 on Sunday in Major League Rugby play.
Toronto led 30-17 before Brad Tucker cut into the lead in the 58th minute for the Seawolves (2-2) with a try. Ben Cima added another try in the 66th and after a failed convert the Arrows' lead was only 30-29.
Staller, from Vancouver, made it 32-30 in the 73rd, then capped the win with another penalty in the 79th.
The match was tied 17-17 at the break before Andrew Ferguson touched down for the Arrows (1-2) in the 45th, with Sam Malcolm adding a conversion and two penalty goals for a short-lived 13-point lead.
Marcello Wainwright and Kolby Francis had first-half tries for Toronto while Malcolm finished with three penalty goals and three conversions.
Toronto was coming off a 23-19 decision over Austin Elite Rugby in Texas on Feb. 8. The Arrows lost their season opener in New Orleans by a 36-31 score.
Seattle, which won the MLR's inaugural title in 2018, has a sizable Canadian contingent beyond Staller including centre George Barton (Duncan, B.C.), back-rower Cam Polson (London, Ont.), flanker Nakai Penny (Penticton B.C.) and prop Djustice Sears-Duru (Oakville, Ont.).