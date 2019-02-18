

The Canadian Press





SEATTLE - Canadian international Brock Staller completed the comeback with a pair of late penalty kicks as the Seattle Seawolves beat the Toronto Arrows 35-30 on Sunday in Major League Rugby play.

Toronto led 30-17 before Brad Tucker cut into the lead in the 58th minute for the Seawolves (2-2) with a try. Ben Cima added another try in the 66th and after a failed convert the Arrows' lead was only 30-29.

Staller, from Vancouver, made it 32-30 in the 73rd, then capped the win with another penalty in the 79th.

The match was tied 17-17 at the break before Andrew Ferguson touched down for the Arrows (1-2) in the 45th, with Sam Malcolm adding a conversion and two penalty goals for a short-lived 13-point lead.

Marcello Wainwright and Kolby Francis had first-half tries for Toronto while Malcolm finished with three penalty goals and three conversions.

Toronto was coming off a 23-19 decision over Austin Elite Rugby in Texas on Feb. 8. The Arrows lost their season opener in New Orleans by a 36-31 score.

Seattle, which won the MLR's inaugural title in 2018, has a sizable Canadian contingent beyond Staller including centre George Barton (Duncan, B.C.), back-rower Cam Polson (London, Ont.), flanker Nakai Penny (Penticton B.C.) and prop Djustice Sears-Duru (Oakville, Ont.).