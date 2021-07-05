After calling the United States home since April, the Toronto Blue Jays could be making their way back to Rogers Centre soon.

The team has submitted an application to the Canadian Government that would see them return to their hometown to play out the rest of the 2021 season, a spokesperson for the Blue Jays told CTV News Toronto on Monday.

“The club has received municipal and provincial support on a return to Toronto this summer, and [has] submitted an application to the federal government for approval,” Jessica Beard said.

“That is the final hurdle for us to come home.”

According to the team, the move could come as soon as this month.

“July 30 … is a date we are hopeful for,” Beard said.

Attendance policies and restrictions would be governed by Ontario’s Return-To-Play Framework, as part of the province’s reopening plan.

On July 30, the Blue Jays are set to begin a 10-game homestand, but have yet to announce a venue for the games against Kansas, Cleveland and Boston.

According to data released on June 25 by the MLB and the players union, 23 of the 30 big-league teams have reached the 85 per cent threshold for full vaccination of Tier 1 individuals, which includes platers, managers, coaches, doctors, trainers and strength and conditioning staff.

At the end of June, the collective full vaccination rate for Tier 1 individuals stood at 85.4 per cent.