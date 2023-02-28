

The Canadian Press





Toronto FC is parting ways with Canadian fullback Kadin Chung.

The MLS team and Chung have mutually agreed to terminate his contract effective immediately.

The 24-year-old from New Westminster, B.C., joined Toronto in February 2022. He appeared in eight MLS games starting in five and playing a total of 451 minutes.

Chung, who made US$70,630 last season, had signed with Toronto through 2023 with club options for 2024 and 2025. He had spent three previous seasons with the CPL's Pacific FC, making 63 appearances and helping the team win the Canadian Premier League title.

Chung started in the Vancouver Whitecaps residency program in September 2011 before joining Whitecaps FC 2 in August 2015. In 2018, Chung joined Germany's FC Kaiserslautern II before signing with Pacific in December 2018.

Chung has represented Canada at the under-17 and U-20 level. In 2015, he was named the Canada U-17 Male Player of the Year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2023.