

The Canadian Press





Toronto FC has confirmed the signing of U.S. international forward Terrence Boyd.

The 27-year was out of contract after spending the last three seasons with SV Darmstadt 98 in the German second tier. He had five goals and two assists in 44 appearances there.

"Terrence is a player that we've tracked for years during his time with the U.S. national team and in Germany," Toronto GM Ali Curtis said in a statement. "He is an experienced attacking player that is capable of scoring goals in MLS. We're looking forward to him joining our pre-season and integrating himself into the group."

Boyd was born in Bremen, Germany, to a German mother and U.S. father, a soldier who was stationed there. Apart from one year in the U.S., he grew up in Germany.

When U.S. Soccer contacted him about coming on board, he reportedly had to do some detective work.

No longer in contact with his American father, he searched social media to find American relatives so he could get the necessary paperwork for his U.S. passport.