Danish club says Norwegian international centre back Sigurd Rosted headed to Toronto
Rangers' Fashion Sakala, right, in action against Brondby's Sigurd Rosted during the Europa League group A soccer match between Brondby IF and Rangers FC at Brondby Stadium in Copenhagen, Thursday, Nov, 4, 2021. (Martin Sylvest/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
Share:
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, February 1, 2023 9:54AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 1, 2023 12:38PM EST
TORONTO - Denmark's Brondby IF says Norwegian international defender Sigurd Rosted is headed to Toronto FC.
Brondby said farewell to the 28-year-old centre back on its official Twitter account, saying the defender was travelling to Toronto “to negotiate his personal terms.”
Toronto, however, said nothing has been finalized yet.
Rosted started his career as a youth with Kjelsas IL before moving to Sarpsborg 08 FF, another Norwegian club, in 2015. In 2018, he joined Belgium's KKA, transferring to Brondby in the summer of 2109.
At almost six foot three, Rosted adds height as well as experience.
Toronto, which tied a franchise-worst by conceding 66 goals last year, has already added goalkeeper Sean Johnson, centre back Matt Hedges and fullback Raoul Petretta in the off-season in a bid to improve its backline.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2023.
Share:
More Toronto FC News
- Danish club says Norwegian international centre back Sigurd Rosted headed to Toronto
- Toronto FC lands a new No. 1 goalkeeper in U.S. international Sean Johnson
- Toronto FC adds to its defence by signing Raoul Petretta from Turkish side
- Roster building continues for Toronto FC coach Bob Bradley as players return
- Kevin Payne, who led D.C. United to glory and was Toronto FC's first president, dies at 69
Top Sports News
- Eagles backup lineman accused of rape ahead of Super Bowl
- Apple embraces potential of sports streaming with MLS deal
- Griner return, free agency could spark charter flight change
- Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame to welcome Barfield, Boucher, Harden, Wiwchar
- Tom Brady, in message posted on social media, announces retirement