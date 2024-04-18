

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenceman Cade Webber to a two-year, entry-level contract, the NHL club announced Thursday.

The contract carries an average annual value of US$875,000.

The 23-year-old Weber had six assists in 38 games during the 2023-24 NCAA season with Boston University. He helped the Terriers reach the 2024 Men's Frozen Four semifinals.

Webber, from Meadville, Penn., has 16 points (one goal, 15 assists) in 123 career NCAA games with Boston University. He was named Hockey East's best defensive defenceman for 2023-24.

The six-foot-seven, 210-pound defenceman was selected by Carolina in the fourth round (99th overall) of the 2019 NHL draft.

He was acquired by the Maple Leafs in a March 7 trade with the Carolina Hurricanes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2024.