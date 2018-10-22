Jozy Altidore to undergo ankle surgery, will miss TFC's final match
Toronto FC's Jozy Altidore goes battles for the ball against Chicago Fire during the first half of MLS soccer action in Toronto, Saturday July 28, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, October 22, 2018 4:03PM EDT
Toronto FC striker Jozy Altidore will undergo surgery Thursday to remove a bone fragment from his right ankle and will miss the team's final game of the Major League Soccer season.
Toronto made the largely expected announcement on Monday. The 28-year-old missed much of this season because of foot surgery and came out of the two previous games early with an ankle injury.
Altidore made 24 appearances in all competitions this season and had 13 goals and three assists.
TFC finishes its MLS season Sunday against visiting Atlanta United FC. The 2017 MLS Cup champions were eliminated from post-season contention earlier this month.
More Toronto FC News
- Jozy Altidore to undergo ankle surgery, will miss TFC's final match
- Piatti scores twice as Impact tops TFC to keep Montreal's playoff hopes alive
- Impact hope to stave off MLS playoff elimination by beating Toronto FC
- After winning it all, Toronto FC reduced to role of spoiler as season wraps up
- Toronto FC playmaker Victor Vazquez done for the season after knee surgery