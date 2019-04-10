

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Defender Drew Moor is unlikely to play in Toronto FC's game Saturday in Seattle due to a groin issue. And Brazilian fullback/wingback Auro is questionable.

Coach Greg Vanney said Moor felt the groin trouble early in last Saturday's 2-2 tie with visiting Chicago but was able to get through the game.

"Given the circumstances and (the fact it's) early in the season, it doesn't make sense for us to push Drew too hard," Vanney said after training Wednesday.

Auro missed the Chicago game with soreness in his semitendinosus muscle, located in the high hamstring area.

"Auro has to get through some things (Thursday) and if he does, then he might be available for the match," said Vanney, who called the Brazilian questionable.

Neither Moor nor Auro practised with the team Wednesday.