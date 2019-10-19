Toronto FC without Altidore, Gonzalez for playoff game with D.C. United
Toronto FC forward Jozy Altidore celebrates after he scored a goal against Seattle Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei, right, during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Seattle on April 13, 2019. (AP / Ted S. Warren)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, October 19, 2019 5:25PM EDT
Toronto FC went into its first-round MLS playoff game Saturday against D.C. United missing two key players.
Star striker Jozy Altidore did not make the game-day 18 due to a quad strain suffered in Toronto's regular season finale Oct. 6. Key defender Omar Gonzalez was also absent due to a hamstring strain.
Laurent Ciman replaced Gonzalez. Winger Nicolas Benezet came into the lineup with Spanish playmaker Alejandro Pozuelo pushed farther forward.
Saturday's winner advances to play New York City FC in the Eastern Conference semifinal next Wednesday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2019.