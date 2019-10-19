

The Canadian Press





Toronto FC went into its first-round MLS playoff game Saturday against D.C. United missing two key players.

Star striker Jozy Altidore did not make the game-day 18 due to a quad strain suffered in Toronto's regular season finale Oct. 6. Key defender Omar Gonzalez was also absent due to a hamstring strain.

Laurent Ciman replaced Gonzalez. Winger Nicolas Benezet came into the lineup with Spanish playmaker Alejandro Pozuelo pushed farther forward.

Saturday's winner advances to play New York City FC in the Eastern Conference semifinal next Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2019.