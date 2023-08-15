Toronto Maple Leafs legend Bobby Baun dies at 86
Toronto Maple Leafs legend Bobby Baun is dead at 86.
The National Hockey League (NHL) Alumni Association announced Baun’s death on Tuesday morning.
The Toronto-raised defenceman, nicknamed Boomer, played in the NHL for 17 seasons, 14 of which were spent with the Leafs.
“We send our deepest condolences to Bob’s family, friends, former teammates, and Alumni family during this difficult time,” the association said in a social media post.
Famously, Baun scored one of the Leafs’ most historic goals in overtime of Game 6 with a broken ankle in 1964, which led to the team’s third consecutive Stanley Cup win.
At the time of his decisive shot, his right leg was taped and frozen after fracturing his fibula earlier in the game against the Detroit Red Wings.
Throughout his career, he won four Stanley Cups, with his last in 1967. He played in 964 games, scoring 224 points.
Baun also left his mark off the ice. In his retirement, he became a farmer and, as a good friend of Tim Horton, went on to franchise several of the donut shop locations in Pickering, Ont.
“His legacy of kindness and compassion will be remembered so fondly,” the NHL association said.
The former Leaf was awarded an honorary Doctorate of Laws from the University of Ontario Institute of Technology in 2007.