

Kyle Cicerella, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Artemi Panarin scored in overtime as the Columbus Blue Jackets came from behind to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Monday in the only NHL game of the night.

Panarin took a pass off his skate and kicked it to his stick for the winner at 3:11 of the extra period.

Jordan Schroeder and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored in regulation for the Blue Jackets (25-16-3), who trailed 2-0 with less than five minutes to play in regulation before storming back.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 36 saves for the win.

James van Riemsdyk and William Nylander scored for the Maple Leafs (25-16-3). Frederik Andersen stopped 30 shots in defeat.

Toronto defenceman Travis Dermott played his second straight game since being called up from the AHL Marlies. The 34th pick from the 2015 NHL Draft started on a pairing with Andreas Borgman but quickly found himself alongside Jake Gardiner.

Andersen had to bail out his teammates five minutes into the game after a Toronto turnover in its own zone led to a scoring opportunity for Josh Anderson.

Bobrovsky was up to the test early at the other end of the rink, turning away Mitch Marner on a 2-on-1 chance shortly after the Leafs killed off a Roman Polak minor penalty.

Toronto took the first three minor penalties of the game, leading to defenceman Ron Hainsey logging over 14 minutes of ice time at just the halfway point of the second period.

Columbus started pulling away in the shot department and led 20-11 at that point, but couldn't solve Andersen.

The Toronto netminder held the Leafs in it long enough for van Riemsdyk to open the scoring at 11:09 of the second period, deflecting a Polak point shot past Bobrovsky for his 18th goal of the season.

The Leafs maintained momentum and Nylander doubled his team's lead on the power play with 3:58 to go in the second, rifling a wrist shot over the glove hand of a screened Bobrovsky for his ninth of the campaign.

Blue Jackets forward Sonny Milano left the game in the second period with an upper-body injury and didn't return after being on the receiving end of a check from Borgman.

Toronto went into the dressing room for second intermission with a 2-0 lead and the 18,933 in attendance at Air Canada Centre chanting “Freddie, Freddie,” for Andersen, who stopped all 25 shots his way through 40 minutes.

Hainsey led all skaters with 18:09 of ice time through two periods and 26:23 after regulation.

The Leafs came out and started the third the way they finished the second and could have put the game away if it wasn't for Bobrovsky, who turned away Brown and Nazem Kadri on point-blank chances.

Schroeder finally put Columbus on the board with 4:28 to play in regulation on a play that Andersen lost the bouncing puck on before it found its way behind him.

Dubois tied the game with 2:47 left on the clock, snapping a wrist shot blocker side on Andersen from the slot.

Shots were 36-27 Toronto heading into overtime.