

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The Toronto Maple Leafs will be missing two forwards in Friday night's rematch against the visiting Edmonton Oilers.

Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe says star centre Auston Matthews will sit out because of upper-body soreness.

Meanwhile, veteran forward Joe Thornton will miss at least four weeks with a rib fracture.

Thornton was hurt in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Oilers. He has been placed on long-term injured reserve, a move that helps the Leafs' salary-cap situation.

Matthews left the ice before the formal practice session on Thursday, with Keefe saying he wasn't feeling well coming out of the loss to Edmonton.

The Leafs (3-2) are tied for second with the Winnipeg Jets in the North Division, two points behind the Montreal Canadiens. The Oilers (2-3) are tied for fifth with the Vancouver Canucks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22, 2021.