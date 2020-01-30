

The Canadian Press





Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry was named a reserve for the NBA all-star game on Thursday, his sixth time playing in the exhibition and the most in franchise history.

Lowry will join forward Pascal Siakam in Chicago, who was voted a starter for the game by fans, media and players.

He's averaging 19.8 points, a team-high 7.4 assists (tied for eighth in the NBA) and 36.9 minutes in 36 games this season.

Lowry has scored 20 or more points 19 times and posted seven double-doubles with one triple-double this season.

He became Toronto's all-time leader in assists (3,772) earlier this week, and already had the most three-point field goals (1,327) and steals (790).

Lowry ranks third in games played (533) and fourth in points (9,336) for the Raptors after being acquired in a trade from Houston on July 12, 2012.