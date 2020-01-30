Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry named reserve for all-star game
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) drives to the net against Atlanta Hawks guard Jeff Teague (00) during the first half of NBA basketball action in Toronto on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 30, 2020 8:03PM EST
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry was named a reserve for the NBA all-star game on Thursday, his sixth time playing in the exhibition and the most in franchise history.
Lowry will join forward Pascal Siakam in Chicago, who was voted a starter for the game by fans, media and players.
He's averaging 19.8 points, a team-high 7.4 assists (tied for eighth in the NBA) and 36.9 minutes in 36 games this season.
Lowry has scored 20 or more points 19 times and posted seven double-doubles with one triple-double this season.
He became Toronto's all-time leader in assists (3,772) earlier this week, and already had the most three-point field goals (1,327) and steals (790).
Lowry ranks third in games played (533) and fourth in points (9,336) for the Raptors after being acquired in a trade from Houston on July 12, 2012.