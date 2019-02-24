

Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Former Raptor Terrence Ross scored 28 points to lead the Orlando Magic to a 113-98 victory over a sluggish Toronto team missing Kawhi Leonard on Sunday.

Kyle Lowry had 19 points and 10 assists to top the Raptors (44-17), who saw their seven-game win streak come to an end. Marc Gasol added 16 points, while Serge Ibaka finished with 14. Danny Green, Pascal Siakam, and Jodie Meeks had 10 apiece.

Leonard sat out the game for load management.

Nikola Vucevic added 23 points for the Magic (28-33), who had their way with Toronto from the opening whistle.

The victory wasn't Toronto's worst of the season -- but close. The Magic clobbered the Raptors 116-87 in Orlando on Dec. 28.

Sunday's ugly game was a stark contrast to Toronto's entertaining and emotional 120-117 victory over the San Antonio Spurs two nights earlier in DeMar DeRozan's much-anticipated return to Toronto.