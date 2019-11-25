Fractured finger puts Matt Thomas on the Raptors' lengthy injured list
Toronto Raptors guard Matt Thomas (21) drives to the net on Chicago Bulls guard Kris Dunn (32) during the second half of their NBA basketball game in Toronto, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Cole Burston
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, November 25, 2019 8:28PM EST
TORONTO - Matt Thomas joined the Toronto Raptors' list of injured players on Monday.
The rookie guard fractured his left middle finger during Saturday's 119-116 win at Atlanta. He'll be evaluated by a specialist on Tuesday.
“So we should know a little bit more about the timetable,” said coach Nick Nurse.
Kyle Lowry, who is out with a fractured thumb, and Serge Ibaka (ankle strain) were sidelined for the eighth consecutive game on Monday when the Raptors hosted the Philadelphia 76ers in a rematch of last season's thrilling Eastern Conference final.
“We don't want to lose anybody else,” Nurse said. “Seems like we got quite a few guys out, but on we go. On we go.”
Nurse had hoped Ibaka would be ready to play Monday, but said he likely won't see action now until Toronto hosts the Utah Jazz on Sunday.
Lowry's expected return date is also still unknown.
Also missing Monday night were Patrick McCaw (knee), Stanley Johnson (knee) and Dewan Hernandez (thumb).
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2019.
More Raptors News
- Fractured finger puts Matt Thomas on the Raptors' lengthy injured list
- Siakam, VanVleet help Raptors hold off Hawks
- VanVleet scores 24 and Raptors beat Magic to remain unbeaten at home
- Nick Nurse learned importance of shooting repetition at early age
- Anunoby has 24 points before injuring eye in Toronto's 132-96 rout of Hornets
Top Sports News
- Blue Jays trade reliever Justin Shafer to Reds for cash considerations
- Leafs forward Kerfoot suspended two games for hit on Avs defenceman Johnson
- Schnur: Davis Cup Finals latest achievement in "golden era" of Canadian tennis
- Nadal beats Canada's Shapovalov to give Spain sixth Davis Cup title
- Andrew Harris leads Winnipeg Blue Bombers to first Grey Cup win since 1990