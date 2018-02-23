

David Alter, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a team-high 26 points and added 12 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks hung on to defeat the Toronto Raptors 122-119 in overtime on Friday.

Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe had 21 points each for the Bucks (33-25), who picked up their first and only win against Toronto this season.

DeMar DeRozan led the Raptors (41-17) with a game-high 33 points.

The Raptors dropped just their fifth home game this season and their first since a Jan. 26 loss to Utah. Toronto also had their season-high win streak halted at seven games.

Both teams traded baskets to start the game with Toronto pulling away toward the end of the first quarter with a 9-2. The Raptors led the Bucks 29-23 after the opening period with Serge Ibaka leading the way with nine points.

The Bucks stormed back in the second quarter by making all six of their three-point attempts. DeRozan earned a technical foul after arguing a foul he received on Middleton's three-point attempt with 15.1 seconds remaining in the half. The sequence allowed Middleton to complete a rare five-point play, three points for the basket, one for the original blocking foul, and one point for the technical. Jonas Valanciunas also received a technical foul earlier in the quarter.

Milwaukee led Toronto 65-57 at halftime.

The Bucks ran their lead up by as much as 12 points in the third quarter before the Raptors brought it down to eight. Milwaukee led Toronto 96-88 after three quarters.

In the fourth, the Raptors took their first lead of the second half by going on an 8-0 run. They led 102-101 with 5:15 remaining. They extended the run to 10-0 before both teams would trade baskets down to the wire.

With the Bucks up 109-108 with 3.3 seconds remaining, Middleton missed the first of two free throws to give Milwaukee a 110-108 lead.

On Toronto's final possession of regulation, Valanciunas dunked the ball just before the buzzer sounded to tie the game 110-110 and force overtime.

With the Bucks leading 120-117 with 12.8 seconds remaining in overtime, DeRozan missed on a three-point attempt to tie the game. He picked up his own rebound but managed just two points to cut Milwaukee's lead to 120-119 with .8 seconds remaining.

Milwaukee's Jason Terry would go to the line to shoot two after being fouled with 0.4 seconds remaining. He made both baskets.

Raptors have won 15 of 17 meetings against the Milwaukee Bucks.