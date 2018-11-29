Raptors coach Nick Nurse digs deep into wardrobe to honour the late Craig Sager
Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse reacts while playing against the Golden State Warriors during second half NBA basketball action in Toronto on Thursday, November 29, 2018.The Toronto Raptors coach donned an electric blue jacket to promote Sager Strong night in honour of late NBA sideline reporter Craig Sager, known for his colourful attire. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, November 29, 2018 11:18PM EST
TORONTO - Nick Nurse looked sharp Thursday night -- and very blue.
The Toronto Raptors coach donned an electric blue jacket to promote Sager Strong night in honour of late NBA sideline reporter Craig Sager, known for his colourful attire.
Nurse looked like he had been moonlighting in a casino. Or as an Elvis impersonator.
The Raptors game against the NBA champion Golden State Warriors was shown south of the border on TNT, whose studio analysts led the Sager tribute with some colourful outfits of their own.
"Today we celebrate Craig Sager's spectacular style," the network tweeted.
Canadian TV broadcasters Matt Devlin and Jack Armstrong also opted for courtside colour.
