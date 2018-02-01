Raptors' Lowry to compete in three-point competition at NBA All-Star weekend
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) reacts after sinking a three against the New Orleans Pelicans during second half NBA basketball action in Toronto on Friday, Nov. 13, 2015. (The Canadian Press/Nathan Denette)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, February 1, 2018 10:10PM EST
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry will compete in the three-point contest at the NBA All-Star weekend for the third time the team announced on Thursday.
Lowry is one of four NBA all-stars in the competition, along with the Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal, the Oklahoma City Thunder's Paul George and the Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson.
The eight-player field also features defending champion Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets, the Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker, the Miami Heat's Wayne Ellington and the LA Clippers' Tobias Harris.
Lowry is averaging 16.4 points, 6.6 assists and a career-high 6.0 rebounds in 46 games this season. He is shooting .386 (133-345) from beyond the arc and ranks eighth in the NBA in three-pointers.
He has made multiple three-pointers in 35 games, including a career-high eight against Charlotte on Nov. 29.
Lowry will make his fourth straight appearance in the NBA All-Star Game. He was selected by the coaches as a reserve and will join teammate DeMar DeRozan on Team Stephen. Head coach Dwane Casey and his staff will coach Team LeBron in the All-Star Game.
