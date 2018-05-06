

The Associated Press





CLEVELAND - The NBA has slapped Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri with a $25,000 fine for walking onto the playing court at halftime to "verbally confront" game officials.

The incident occurred during the Raptors' 105-103 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday at Quicken Loans Arena.

Toronto had been called for 14 fouls in the first half, compared to eight for Cleveland. And the Raptors were irate that what had seemed liked a Serge Ibaka bucket and potential three-point free-throw was downgraded to a foul with no basket and no free throw.

Game 4 goes Monday at the Quicken Loans Arena with Toronto, down 3-0, needing a win to stay alive in the Eastern Conference semifinal.