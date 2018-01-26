Valanciunas' big night was not enough as Raptors fall 97-93 to Utah
Toronto Raptors centre Jonas Valanciunas (17) goes to the net against Utah Jazz centre Rudy Gobert (27) during second half NBA basketball action in Toronto on Friday, January 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Dhiren Mahiban, The Canadian Press
Published Friday, January 26, 2018 10:18PM EST
TORONTO - Ricky Rubio drained a three-pointer with 4.8 seconds remaining as the Utah Jazz edged the Toronto Raptors 97-93 on Friday night at Air Canada Centre.
Donovan Mitchell had a team-high 26 points while Rubio finished with 14 points, six assists and six rebounds in the win. Utah (21-26) has now won three of its last five and improved to 7-19 on the road this season.
Jonas Valanciunas paced the Raptors with a game-high 28 points, 14 rebounds and a career-best two three pointers made. DeMar DeRozan added 19 points, eight assists and six rebounds while C.J. Miles chipped in with 10 points off the bench.
With the loss, the Raptors (32-15) earn a split of the season series against the Jazz. Toronto defeated Utah 109-100 on Nov. 3 in the only other meeting between the two clubs this season.
The Jazz used a 16-4 surge to erase the Raptors' 10-point lead and tie the game 61-61 with five minutes remaining in the third, and then closed the period out on a 9-2 run to lead 75-69 heading into the fourth.
Mitchell paced the Jazz with 15 third-quarter points.
