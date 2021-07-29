

The Canadian Press





The Toronto Raptors selected Florida State forward Scottie Barnes with the fourth-overall pick in the NBA draft Thursday.

The 19-year-old averaged 10.3 points and 4.1 assists last season and was named the Atlantic Coast Conference freshman of the year.

Barnes, a six-foot-eight, 225-pound forward hails from West Palm Beach, Fla., and has a nearly seven-foot-three wing span.

The Detroit Pistons selected Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham with the first pick, the Houston Rockets chose Jalen Green of the NBA G League Ignite second and the Cleveland Cavaliers took USC centre Evan Mobley third overall.

Barnes marks Toronto's highest selection since 2006 when the Raptors chose Andrea Bargnani with the No. 1 pick.

The Raptors also hold the 46th and 47th picks in this year's draft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2021.