

The Canadian Press





On a night with no Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet did plenty of heavy lifting.

VanVleet had 30 points and 11 assists in his first game back after missing three straight with lower back tightness, to lead Toronto to an entertaining 113-104 victory over former Raptor DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls on Sunday.

O.G. Anunoby had 22 points, while Scottie Barnes finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds for Toronto (6-4). Gary Trent chipped in with 12 points and Christian Koloko finished with 11 points and six blocks.

DeRozan, who was coming off a 46-point performance on Friday at Boston, led the Bulls (5-6) with 20 points, while Nikola Vucevic had 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Trailing by 13 points in the first half, the Raptors chipped away at the deficit to go up by 10 in the third quarter. But the Bulls grabbed hold of the momentum, pulling to within 83-82 to start the fourth, and opening the quarter with a 7-0 run for a six-point lead.

But VanVleet connected on a pair of consecutive three-pointers to orchestrate a comeback, and when Anunoby got his hands on an Alex Caruso pass, and sprinted downcourt, deking around DeRozan for a basket, it put Toronto up by six with 3:47 to play, and brought the Scotiabank Arena crowd to its feet.

The fans barely had time to sit down when VanVleet snatched the ball off DeRozan and tossed it to Anunoby for a wide-open basket and nine-point lead with 1:30 left.

Siakam is expected to be out at least two weeks with a strained right adductor muscle, a big blow to the team after his blistering start to the season. He'd been averaging team highs of 24.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 7.7 assists and recorded six double-doubles — including a pair of triple-doubles — through the first nine games before slipping and injuring his groin Friday in Dallas.

"It's certainly a bummer that it happens," coach Nick Nurse said. "He'd been playing great, and how it happens, on a slip on a wet floor, is disappointing. You've got to play another game, so what happens? We need some guys to step up. They're going to get opportunities to possibly do more things. They're going to need to. And here it is, upon them. We'll see what happens."

The Bulls raced out to an early lead, and Javonte Green's three had the visitors up by 11 late in the first quarter. The Bulls were up 30-21 to start the second.

Patrick Williams' long bomb stretched the gap to 13 early in the second, but VanVleet connected on three shots from behind the arc as part of Toronto's 22-13 run to end the half. The Raptors took a 55-49 lead into the halftime break.

MR. 20,000

DeRozan became the 50th player in NBA history to reach 20,000 points, during Friday's game against San Antonio.

What stands out about his scoring ability?

"Well, that he can really do it. He can really score," said Nurse. "And I think that the mid-range jumper that he has on autopilot would be the first thing that comes to mind, just seeing those go in, over and over and over and over again.

"He’s the coaching clinic video on mid-range jumpers."

BOO BIRDS

Fans booed former Raptor Goran Dragic whenever he touched the ball. The Bulls guard played just five games last fall with the Raptors before leaving the team for personal reasons in November. The Raptors traded him to San Antonio in the Feb. 10 deal that brought Thaddeus Young to Toronto.

UP NEXT

The Raptors and Bulls meet again Monday in Chicago. The Raptors return home to host Houston on Wednesday.