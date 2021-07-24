What Canada did on Saturday at the 2020 Tokyo summer Olympic games
Patrick Keane and Maxwell Lattimer, of Canada, compete in the lightweight men's double scull at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, July 24, 2021 1:51PM EDT
TOKYO - What Canada Did on Saturday at the 2020 Tokyo summer Olympic games:
ARCHERY
Men's individual - Crispin Duenas, Toronto, finished 16th in the ranking round with a score of 665.
Mixed team - Canada (Stephanie Barrett, Mississauga, Ont., and Duenas) placed 17th overall in the ranking round with 1,295 points, just missing a berth in the main draw by two points.
BADMINTON
Mixed doubles - Josephine Wu, Edmonton, and Joshua Hurlburt-Yu, Toronto, lost their group-stage match 2-0 to Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai of Thailand.
Women's doubles - Rachel Honderich, Toronto, and Kristen Tsai, Burnaby, B.C., were defeated by Selena Piek and Cheryl Seinen of the Netherlands, 2-1.
Men's doubles - Jason Ho-Shue, Markham, Ont., and Nyl Yakura, Pickering, Ont., lost 2-0 to Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan of Indonesia.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
Women - Melissa Humana-Paredes, Toronto, and Sarah Pavan, Kitchener, Ont., won their opening group-stage match 2-0 (21-16, 21-14) over Katja Stam and Raisa Schoon of the Netherlands. Heather Bansley, Waterdown, Ont., and Brandie Wilkerson, Toronto, lost 2-1 (18-21, 21-15, 15-11) to the Chinese team of Fan Wang and Xinyi Xia.
BOXING
Men's welterweight (63-69 kg) - Wyatt Sanford of Kennetcook, N.S., lost 5-0 to Merven Clair, Mauritius, in the round of 32.
CYCLING
Men's road race - Michael Woods, Ottawa, placed fifth overall in a time of 6:05:26, one minute, seven seconds behind the winner; Guillaume Boivin, Montreal, was 65th (6:21:46); while Hugo Houle of Ste-Perpetue, Que., 85th (6:25:16).
EQUESTRIAN (DRESSAGE)
Individual - Chris von Martels, Ridgetown, Ont., and his horse, Eclips, were seventh in their qualifier group after the first day with a score of 68.059.
Team - Following the first day, Canada is ranked 11th with 2,191 points, with the other riders (Brittany Fraser-Beaulieu, Saint-Bruno, Que., and Lindsay Kellock, Toronto) to compete in the coming days.
FENCING
Men's individual sabre - Shaul Gordon of Richmond, B.C., lost 15-10 in the round-of-32 to Mojtaba Abedini of Iran.
FIELD HOCKEY
Men - Keegan Pereira of Pickering, Ont., had the lone goal as Canada (0-1) lost 7-1 to Germany.
GYMNASTICS (ARTISTIC)
Men's floor exercise - Rene Cournoyer, Repentigny, Que., placed 68th in qualifying with a score of 11.766, did not advance.
Men's horizontal bar - Cournoyer, was 36th in qualifying (13.266), did not advance.
Men's parallel bars - Cournoyer, 63rd (12.333), did not advance.
Men's pommel horse - Cournoyer, 55th (12.800), did not advance.
Men's rings - Cournoyer, 33rd (13.666), did not advance.
Men's vault - Rene Cournoyer, 44th (13.866), did not advance,
Individual all-around - Cournoyer placed 55th overall (77.697), did not advance.
ROWING
Women's lightweight double sculls - Jennifer Casson, Kingston, Ont., and Jill Moffatt, Bethany, Ont., were second in their qualifying heat in seven minutes, 11.3 seconds to earn a berth in the semifinals.
Women's pairs - Caileigh Filmer, Victoria, and Hillary Janssens, Cloverdale, B.C., won their heat (7:18.34) and advance to the semifinals.
Women's fours - Canada (Stephanie Grauer, Vancouver; Nicole Hare, Calgary; Jennifer Martins, Toronto; Kristina Walker, Wolfe Island, Ont.) finished third in their race (6:40:07) and will need to advance through the repechage stage.
Women's eights - Canada (Susanne Grainger, London, Ont.; Kasia Gruchalla-Wesierski, Calgary; Kristen Kit, St. Catharines, Ont.; Madison Mailey, Lions Bay, B.C.; Sydney Payne, Toronto; Andrea Proske, Langley, B.C.; Lisa Roman, Langley, B.C.; Christine Roper, London, Ont.; Avalon Wasteneys, Campbell River, B.C.) placed second in their qualifier (6:07.97) and will race in the repechage.
Men's lightweight double sculls - Patrick Keane, Victoria, and Maxwell Lattimer, Delta, B.C., were third in their heat (6:27:54) and will go to the repechage.
Men's pairs - Kai Langerfeld, North Vancouver, B.C., and Conlin McCabe, Brockville, Ont., finished third (6:40.99) and qualified for the semifinals.
Men's fours - Canada (Jakub Buczek, Kitchener, Ont.; Will Crothers, Kingston, Ont.; Luke Gadsdon, Hamilton; Gavin Stone, Brampton, Ont.) were fifth in their heat (6:05.47) and will be in a repechage.
SOCCER
Women - Janine Beckie, Highlands Ranch, Colo., scored both goals as Canada downed Chile 2-1, to improve to a win and a draw.
SOFTBALL
Canada beat Australia 7-1 to improve to 2-1 in the group stage.
SWIMMING
Women's 100 butterfly - Margaret MacNeil of London, Ont., posted the fifth-best time in qualifying (56.55) to advance to the semifinals.
Women's 400 individual medley - Tessa Cieplucha, Georgetown, Ont., was 14th in qualifying (4:44.54), did not advance; Sydney Pickrem, Halifax, did not start.
Women's 4x100 freestyle relay - Canada (Penny Oleksiak and Kayla Sanchez, Toronto; Taylor Ruck, Kelowna, B.C.; Rebecca Smith, Red Deer, Alta.) posted the third-best time in qualifying (3:33.72) to earn a berth in the final.
Men's 100 breastroke - Gabe Mastromatteo, Kenora, Ont., was 38th in qualifying (1:01.56), did not advance.
TABLE TENNIS
Mixed doubles - Mo Zhang, Richmond, B.C., and Eugene Wang, Toronto, lost in the round-of-16 to Xu Xin and Liu Shiwen of China, 4-1.
TAEKWONDO
Women's flyweight (49 kg) - Yvette Yong, Toronto, lost her round-of-16 match to T.K. Truong of Vietnam, 19-5.
TENNIS
Women's singles - Leylah Annie Fernandez, Laval, Que., def. Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, 6-3, 3-6, 6-0, in her opening match and will play Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic in the second round.
Women's doubles - Gabriela Dabrowski, Ottawa, and Sharon Fichman, Toronto, were eliminated after losing their first-round match to Laura Pigossi and Luisa Stefani of Brazil, 7-6 (3), 6-4.
VOLLEYBALL
Men - Canada lost to Italy 3-2 (26-28, 18-25, 25-21, 25-18, 15-11) in its opening group stage match.
WATER POLO
Monika Eggens of Pitt Meadows, B.C., scored three goals but Canada (0-1) lost to Australia, 6-5.