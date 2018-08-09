Zlatko Dalic to stay on as coach of Croatia's national team
Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic, left, and Croatia's player Luka Modric celebrate upon arrival in Zagreb, Croatia, Monday, July 16, 2018. Euphoria gave way to a mixture of disappointment and pride for Croatia fans after their national team lost to France in its first ever World Cup final. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, August 9, 2018 8:51AM EDT
ZAGREB, Croatia -- Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic looks like he will be staying with the national team after leading it to the World Cup final.
The Croatian soccer federation says president Davor Suker met with Dalic to discuss the coach's future. Dalic says in a statement he is "looking forward to the new challenges."
There have been reports that Dalic could leave because of problems with the federation. But Dalic says he and Suker "resolved all the issues" during their meeting.
Croatia lost to France 4-2 in the World Cup final in Russia.