

Rachael D'Amore, CP24.com





A 29-year-old Ajax man accused of killing his girlfriend and her two teenaged children appeared briefly in court today where the case was put over until next month.

Cory Fenn was arrested and charged on March 14 after the bodies of Krassimira “Krissy” Pejcinovski, 39, and her son 15-year-old Roy were found at their Hilling Drive home.

Pejcinovski’s 13-year-old daughter Venallia was found critically injured and later died in hospital.

Fenn, who was reportedly in a romantic relationship with Pejcinovski, is facing three counts of second-degree murder.

The allegations have not been proven in court.

Durham regional police officers were alerted to the home that morning after receiving a call from Pejcinovski’s boss, who had tried to visit her at home when she didn’t show up for work.

Sherry Robinson told CTV News Toronto that Pejcinovski’s boyfriend answered the door and told her she was sick. She said she grew concerned when the man refused to let her into the home and called police.

Officers who attended the home found the victims, all of which were suffering from “obvious signs of trauma,” they said at the time.

Autopsies later completed on the victims revealed that two were stabbed to death and one died by asphyxiation. Police would not specify how the results applied to each victim.

They describe the case as “complex” and say the investigation is ongoing.

Fenn was arrested at an Oshawa home several hours after officers embarked on a widespread manhunt which stretched to Highway 401 in Pickering and lasted several hours.

Though they initially reported the arrest happened without incident, they later clarified, saying officers were involved in “an altercation” with Fenn which left him with “facial injuries.”

During his last court appearance, March 15, Fenn sat in the prisoner’s box with scratches and dried blood visible on his face.

A CTV News Toronto reporter inside the courtroom on Thursday said it seemed like most of those injuries had healed when Fenn appeared via video from the Lindsay, Ont. jail.

Mary Cremer, Fenn’s lawyer, said the appearance was merely administrative.

“We’re starting to get some disclosure coming in and we’re expecting some more disclosure,” Cremer told reporters outside the courthouse. “In the next court appearance we expect to set a date for a judicial pre-trial, both the Crown and the defense.”

He is scheduled to appear in court again on May 10.

Ajax firefighters show support for surviving sibling

Support for the Pejcinovski family has poured in since Krissy, Venallia and Roy’s untimely deaths.

A group of Ajax firefighters, some of whom were called to the devastating scene last month, decided they would take it upon themselves to support one person in particular – the family’s surviving sibling, Victoria.

Captain Jim O’Hara says the service had the teenaged girl in mind when they were deciding what to do with money raised from their annual charity hockey tournament.

“We decided to split the money with two schools – Lakeside Public School and Ajax High School,” O’Hara said.

Venallia was a student at Lakeside and Victoria is a student at Ajax.

“It’s a worldwide story and it just so happens that something happened in our small little town. It’s not something we’re used to but you know our guys responded there that day, so it hit home for us, this is our little town,” he told CP24. “You don’t expect it to happen but it does happen everywhere so we just want to be positive and help however we can.”