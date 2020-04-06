Three more people with COVID-19 have died at Bobcaygeon long-term care home, death toll now at 26
Phil Tsekouras, CP24.com
Published Monday, April 6, 2020 12:15PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 6, 2020 12:33PM EDT
The COVID-19 death toll at a long-term care residence in Bobcaygeon, Ont. has climbed to 26 with administrators for the facility confirming an additional three deaths on Monday afternoon.
More than a third of the residents at Pinecrest Nursing Home, a 65-bed facility, have died as a result of the novel coronavirus outbreak.
“I want to thank our front-line staff for their continued dedication to our residents while they themselves grapple with these deaths,” facility administrator Mary Carr said in a news release. “This is not an easy time for us but we are committed to putting the care and comfort of our residents first.”
This is a developing story. More to come.