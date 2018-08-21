

The Canadian Press





Toronto FC coach Greg Vanney says despite a recent report of European interest in striker Jozy Altidore, the MLS club has not received any offers to his knowledge.

"I am not the least bit surprised that clubs around the world are interested in Jozy. But to be interested and to actually approach us and to make an offer is another step," Vanney said when asked Tuesday about the reports.

"I want Jozy here. I think everybody wants Jozy here. We've seen the value of Jozy to us. So for me it's not even a discussion."

While the 28-year-old U.S. international missed a large chunk of this season due to foot surgery, a healthy Altidore has proved to be hard to stop with 48 goals in 93 regular-season and playoff games for TFC.

The burly forward has also declared his affection for the city on several occasions,

The transfer window has already closed in some European countries with others counting down the days.

After leaving the MLS MetroStars (now New York Red Bulls) in 2008, Altidore played for Spain's Villarreal, England's Hull City and Sunderland, Turkey's Buraspor and the Netherlands' AZ Alkmaar before joining Toronto prior to the 2015 season.