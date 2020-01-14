

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Ontario Provincial Police say that they are dumbfounded by a video that has surfaced on social media showing a “shocking” collision on Highway 401.

The 12-second video, which was posted to Twitter on Monday, appears to show a commercial vehicle pushing a four-door car across several lanes of traffic and into a guardrail before continuing onward.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CP24 on Tuesday that while it appears as though the incident happened on Highway 401 between Bayview Avenue and Yonge Street, it is unclear whether it happened recently or some time ago.

He said that right now police don’t have any “recent calls” regarding the sort of scenario depicted in the video and are “scratching their heads” as they try to figure out what happened.

“Typically in these kinds of situations we will have the author of the video or we will have the victim coming forward saying a car hit me, cut me off or smashed into me and took off so we will have at least one side of the story. But we don’t have either side of the story here. There is a lot of questions that we have but we have zero answers right now,” he said.

Schmidt said that he has reached out to who believes to be the creator of the video but hasn’t heard back.

In the meantime he is appealing to the public for information, having retweeted the video to his followers on Tuesday afternoon with the caption “these drivers have some explaining to do.”

“If a crime has been committed we want to be able to investigate it but we need some information to start,” he said.