Cleaning up Toronto streets will take days after back-to-back snowstorms, city says

A worker uses a snowblower to clear snow from Nathan Phillips Square at city hall following a heavy snowfall in Toronto, on Thursday, February 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

Officials say it is going to take days to plow Toronto streets after two major back-to-back snowstorms in the city this past week.

Toronto saw heavy snowfall on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday, leaving the city to clean up mountains of snow that have piled up along roadways, bike lanes, and sidewalks.

This weekend, the snow snarled subway service and led to more than 100 crashes on GTA highways.

Here is what you need to know about how the city is digging out.

6:30 a.m.

The TTC says there is still no subway service between Bloor-Yonge and Eglinton stations due to poor weather conditions. Shuttle buses are running. A separate signal problem has suspended service between Sheppard West and St. Clair West stations.

6 a.m.

The City of Toronto will be providing an update on snow-clearing operations at a news conference at 10 a.m.