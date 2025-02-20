Toronto’s snow removal could take weeks. What about the rest of the GTA?

Speaking with CP24’s Jamie Gutfreund, Patrick Brown says he's looking to "make an example" out of those who park their vehicles along snow routes.

After a gruelling snowfall that blanketed parts of Toronto last week, officials across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) have revealed to CTV News Toronto what they’re planning ahead of a lengthy cleanup process that could take weeks to complete.

For the City of Toronto, snow removal began on Wednesday, with dump trucks making their way across the city to transport snow to designated storage sites.

Separate operations will continue on all roads, sidewalks, and TTC stops. City officials also warn the entire process will take time.

“Due to the volume of snow we’ve received in recent days, we expect that snow removal may take up to three weeks,” said Barbara Gray, the general manager of Toronto’s Transportation Services department.

So far, Toronto has seen more snow in the past week than it did all last winter, according to climatologist David Phillips. Additionally, 71 centimetres has fallen in February alone, he estimates, adding that’s about five times the typical amount by this point in the month.

February’s snowfall also marks the first time snow removal has been required in Toronto since March 2023.

Here’s a breakdown of how other GTA municipalities are planning to dig themselves out from a historic winter.

Brampton

Speaking with CP24’s Jamie Gutfreund, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown revealed they have 330 trucks working around the clock but noted it’s still not enough.

“We still have residential roads that aren’t cleared, sidewalks that aren’t cleared, so it’s a big, big cleanup,” he said. “What makes it more difficult to do our jobs is when cars are parked on the street.”

Brown adds that the city tows about 10 cars a day and has fines up to $500 per vehicle.

“If you’re ignorant and you’re causing the entire street or neighbourhood to be prevented from having snow removal services, we’re going to make an example of you in Brampton,” he said.

As for when the city expects snow removal to be complete, Brown says cleanup will be done by Friday.

Vaughan

In an email to CTV News Toronto, officials say they received nearly 45 centimetres of snow the past week, prompting round-the-clock efforts from city crews to clear roads, sidewalks, and windrows.

Officials say crews are working 24-7 and that road safety remains a top priority as plowing operations continue.

Among the first of priorities, cleanup crews will first aim to clear main roads and “residual snow in localized areas.”

The city says they deployed 85 plows, including contracted equipment, and 55 sidewalk plows. Excess snow removal on narrow roads, including cul-de-sacs and laneways, started Tuesday and is anticipated to be completed by Thursday.

“I want to start by thanking Vaughan residents for their patience and cooperation over the past week as we continue working to clear our roads and sidewalks after these major winter storms,” said Vaughan Mayor Steven Del Duca.

“I also want to recognize our dedicated snow fighters and City of Vaughan staff for their ongoing efforts. They have worked around the clock to keep our city moving and ensure residents’ safety.”

The city is also asking people:

Not dump snow on the road

Not to park cars on the street while snowplows are out

Stay off the roads during heavy snowstorms

Clean snow off all vehicle surfaces before driving

Set waste bins and bags back from the curb approximately one metre on the right-hand side of the driveway

Keep fire hydrants clear and accessible

Pickering

The City of Pickering tells CTV News Toronto, they are also working around the clock since their most significant snowstorm on Feb. 13, followed by a blizzard over the weekend.

To keep residents informed, Pickering has introduced an Interactive Winter Operations Map, a GPS-powered tool that provides live updates on snow-clearing efforts across the city.

In the meantime, officials are reminding residents to keep vehicles off the streets during snow-clearing operations and to avoid shoveling snow back onto the road. A program is also available to assist seniors and residents with disabilities with snow clearing. To learn more residents are asked to visit pickering.ca/snowclearing.

Whitby

Prior to last week’s storm, the Town of Whitby told CTV News Toronto, they “anticipated the storm’s impact,” activating their Storm Preparation Team, patrolling roads and ensuring salt and fuel reserves were full.

“The town was able to operate at full capacity throughout the weekend and had the road network clear in less than 24-hours after the end of the storm,” they wrote in a statement.

“While blowing snow and heavy accumulations have presented challenges for sidewalk clearing over the last 24 hours, our crews are working tirelessly to clear sidewalks despite the difficult conditions, and we appreciate the public’s patience as we continue these efforts.”

Officials are encouraging residents to take precautions while traveling and to cooperate with cleanup efforts as crews continue working to restore safe conditions across the region.

Mississauga

Mississauga officials say the city saw up to 68 centimetres of snowfall in some areas, triggering an extensive cleanup operation.

Officials say their winter storm cleanup is “progressing steadily,” adding all of their plowing operations are complete.

“For the next several days our focus will be on responding to Service Requests from residents, clean-ups where required and snow removal in priority areas, such as on bridges, at key intersections, in narrowed traffic lanes and in Business Improvement Areas,” they wrote in a statement.

“We’re bringing in additional equipment to help with snow removal in these areas so that we can address them as quickly as possible.”

Residents are also asked to call 311 if they have any concerns about snow clearing in their neigbourhood.

Hamilton

With a fleet of 400 pieces of equipment, Hamilton officials say road clearing is being carried out in phases, with main routes, escarpment crossings, and parkways taking top priority.

Once those are cleared, plows will move on to collector roads, followed by residential streets

“As the city remains under a Significant Weather Event declaration, 48 hours is the estimated time needed to get roads plowed & in good shape,” they wrote in a statement. “Snow clearing will continue into this week.”

Hamilton snow People shovel their driveway in Hamilton, Ont., during a winter storm on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn (Nick Iwanyshyn/The Canadian Press)

A completion date for snow removal remains “under review,” officials said, urging residents to use caution in school zones and allow extra time for travel.

The city is also reminding residents to take precautions when clearing snow from their properties and has shared the following advice:

When clearing your driveway, consider the direction of travel of the snow plow. Move snow to the side of your property that the plow finishes on so less snow will be spread back across the driveway.

Do not blow or place snow onto the roadway. Blow or place snow onto the boulevard or your own yard.

Keep children off snow banks to prevent them from slipping into the path of vehicles and equipment. Do not let children tunnel into snow banks. The snow can collapse or be pushed back by snow plows.

On waste collection day, make sure your garbage container, blue boxes and green cart are visible. Do not place items on top of snow banks or behind snow banks where the waste collectors cannot see them.

If it is windy on your garbage day, secure your recyclables so that items do not blow away. Place heavier items on top of lighter items. (For example, place magazines or catalogues on top of loose paper). This prevents litter on your neighbourhood streets and properties when the snow melts.

Residents with permits may park on streets within the permit’s scope. However, during snow events, residents are strongly encouraged to park off the street to allow the City to safely and efficiently clear its infrastructure.

CTV News Toronto has reached out to officials in Markham, Ajax, and Oshawa but did not hear back in time for publication.