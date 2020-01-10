

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The City of Toronto says it is taking steps to prepare for what could be a significant rain storm over the weekend.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto and much of southern Ontario, warning of heavy rain and strong winds on Saturday with the possibility of freezing rain.

The national weather agency says light rain or drizzle on Friday will continue Saturday morning and will, at times, be heavy.

The rain is expected to persist all day Saturday and into Sunday.

Total rainfall amounts of between 25 and 50 mm are possible, Environment Canada says.

Areas further from Lake Ontario will likely see freezing rain by Saturday evening, which could last for several hours.

“There remains considerable uncertainty with exact rainfall amounts along with the location of freezing rain. Warnings will be issued as the event draws nearer,” Environment Canada said in its weather advisory.

“Travel will be impacted throughout Southern Ontario Saturday into Sunday.”

City staff say Toronto Water’s “storm readiness plan” is in place and crews will be available around-the-clock to respond to flooding calls.

“The City undertakes regular inspections, cleaning and maintenance of more than 10,000 kilometres of sewer pipes to ensure that the system operates well and has long-term capital plans to help alleviate basement flooding,” the city said in a news release issued Friday.

“Transportation Services staff are ready to support the storm response by monitoring conditions on roadways and actively patrolling roads to clear debris and keep catch basins clear.”

The city also says forestry crews will be on standby to respond to calls about fallen trees and branches.

City staff is also reminding residents to “be patient” when calling 311 as higher than normal call volumes could result in delays.

“Residents are asked to assist in clearing catch basins on their streets, where safe to do so, if they become clogged, as clogged catch basins can result in street flooding and potentially in basement flooding,” the news release read.

Rain is expected to transition to snow on Sunday.