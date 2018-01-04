

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The cold snap that closed out 2017 will be making a bitter return tonight.

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for the GTA and many other parts of the province ahead of frigid temperatures starting tonight.

Toronto is expected to feel like -26 with the wind chill this afternoon and Environment Canada says the temperature is expected to drop tonight.

“Temperatures will fall rapidly this evening to reach lows of minus 20 to 25 degrees Celsius. Wind chill values due to northwest winds up to 50 kilometres per hour will be in the minus 35 to 40 range tonight,” the weather advisory read.

“Temperatures and wind chill values will be slightly lower Friday night. The extreme cold will continue until Saturday or possibly into Sunday morning.”

On Friday, the city will see a high of -17 C but it will feel like -32.

On Saturday, the daytime high will also hover around -17 C but the overnight low is only expected to drop to -19 C.

“The cold snap will end by Sunday as a southwesterly flow develops,” Environment Canada said.

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) says winter operations are running normally this morning but there have been some delays and cancellations to destinations in the Northeast United States and Eastern Canada, which have been hit by a winter storm.

“We recommend passengers travelling today check their airline’s website for updated information,” the GTAA said in a statement emailed to CP24 Thursday.