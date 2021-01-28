The city has issued an extreme cold weather alert today ahead of bitter cold temperatures in Toronto over the next couple of days.

Environment Canada says the temperature will feel close to -22 this morning and -15 this afternoon with the wind chill.

Toronto will also likely see flurries later this evening and a wind chill value of -22 overnight.

The national weather agency is calling for a high of -6 C on Friday but the wind chill will make it feel closer to -22 in the morning and -10 in the afternoon.

During an extreme cold weather alert, residents are advised to reschedule outdoor activities or for those who must venture outdoors, dress warm and in layers.

On Tuesday, the city opened four warming centres across Toronto to provide vulnerable residents and those experiencing homelessness a place to warm up.

The warming centres are at the Better Living Centre at Exhibition Place, a city facility at 129 Peter St., 5800 Yonge St., and the Scarborough Civic Centre, located at 150 Borough Dr.

The alert, which is issued any time Environment Canada forecasts a temperature of -15° C or colder or a wind chill of -20° C or colder, is in effect until further notice.

Warmer weather is expected to arrive later this weekend.