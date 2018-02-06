

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Five to ten centimetres of snow will fall across Toronto and the GTA between late Tuesday night and Wednesday afternoon, Environment Canada says.

The national weather agency issued a special weather statement for the region Tuesday, saying expected snowfall could impact the Wednesday morning commute.

“Snow is expected to begin overnight across southwestern Ontario and advance eastward to reach the Greater Toronto Area in time for the Wednesday morning commute,” Meteorologists said in a news release Tuesday.

Areas from St. Thomas and Alymer east to Pickering and Oshawa and north to Vaughan, Richmond Hill and Markham are covered by the statement.

Areas closer to the lake may receive more than 10 centimetres of total snowfall.

They say that larger snowfall amounts are expected in U.S. states bordering Ontario during this period.