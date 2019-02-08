

Chris Fox, CP24.com





It’s going to be a cold, windy day in the GTA and Environment Canada says that some gusts may be strong enough to “cause minor tree damage and a few local power outages.”

The weather agency issued a special weather statement for most of Southern Ontario early Friday morning, warning about the potential for strong southwest winds that will accompany the arrival of a cold front.

Environment Canada says that winds will gust to 80 km/h in most places but could reach 90 km/h in a “couple localities.”

Earlier this morning Durham College lost power at its Whitby campus and announced that all classes and activities would be delayed, though it is unclear if the outage is related to the heavy winds.

For what it is worth CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter says that residents in Toronto likely to be spared the worst of the winds with gusts topping out at a maximum of 80 km/ h in the city.

The city will not escape the frigid cold, though.

Toronto is under an extreme cold weather alert ahead of frigid temperatures that could drop to -10 C by tonight and feel closer to – 20 with the wind chill.

During extreme cold weather alerts, a 24-hour warming centre is opened at Metro Hall by 7 p.m. and remains open until noon the next day.

The city also deploys additional street outreach staff and makes TTC tokens available at some drop-in sites.