

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Torontonians were able to add tobogganing to their list of possibly Family Day activities as snowfall and sunshine hit the city on Monday.

The GTA woke up to a blanket of fresh snow brought on by a low pressure system moving through the Golden Horseshoe region.

Flurries began overnight and the city was expected to see anywhere from two to five centimetres of snow in parts of the city throughout the day.

Some areas west of the city, such as Oakville, Hamilton and Grimsby, were expected to receive as much as 15 centimetres of snow, according to Environment Canada.

The city said that salting operations started on main roads last night and continued on Monday.

Although the sun is out, those heading outdoors did need to dress warmly. A high of -5 C was expected in the city today, but it is expected to feel more like -15 with the wind chill.

That cold wind chill factor prompted the city’s medical officer of health to issue an Extreme Cold Weather Alert for Toronto. The alert goes into place when the temperature dips down to -15 or feels in that range because of wind chill. It means that expanded services will be opened to the city’s homeless population so that they can stay out of the cold.

Environment Canada said road conditions could be quite poor in some areas. No major problems were reported early this morning on GTA roads, however officials are reminding people to drive according to conditions and allow extra time to get around.