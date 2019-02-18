

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Torontonians will be able to add tobogganing to their list of possible Family Day activities.

The GTA is waking up to a blanket of fresh snow brought on by a low pressure system moving through the Golden Horseshoe region.

The snowfall began overnight and is expected to taper off later this morning, leaving anywhere from two to five centimeters of snow on the ground in parts of the city.

Some areas west of the city, such as Oakville, Hamilton and Grimsby, could receive as much as 15 centimetres of snow, according to Environment Canada.

The city said that salting operations started on main roads last night and continued through the night, and that sidewalk salting and plowing would begin at 7 a.m.

Those planning to be outdoors will need to dress warmly. A high of -5 C is expected in the city today, but it will feel more like -15 with the wind chill.

That cold wind chill factor prompted the city’s medical officer of health to issue an Extreme Cold Weather Alert for Toronto. The alert goes into place when the temperature dips down to -15 or feels in that range because of wind chill. It means that expanded services will be opened to the city’s homeless population so that they can stay out of the cold.

Environment Canada said road conditions could be quite poor in some areas. No major problems were reported early this morning on GTA roads, however officials are reminding people to drive according to conditions and allow extra time to get around.