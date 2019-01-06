

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Commuters in the GTA could be in for a messy mix of winter weather Monday.

Light snow, ice pellets and freezing rain could all be part of the Monday afternoon commute, according to a special weather statement issued Sunday for Toronto and most of the GTA.

“Periods of light snow at times mixed with ice pellets are expected to move into the area Monday afternoon and persist into the evening hours,” the statement said. “Some areas may see snowfall amounts of 2 cm by Monday evening.”

The agency advised motorists to use extra caution and said the active weather could cause problems for afternoon commuters.

It could also be a chilly day in the city. While a high of -2 C is expected, it could feel as cold as – 17 because of the wind chill.

Temperatures are expected to range anywhere between -12 C and 5 C for the rest of the week, with possible showers or flurries Tuesday and Wednesday.